Darrell Dewayne Roberts, age 52, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021 at his home.

Darrell was born November 13, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Benny Roberts and Jane Lindsay Roberts. He received his education in Fayette County and Collierville, Tennessee and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed as a high-rise window washer and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and racecars.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his son, Darrell Roberts, Jr. of Fort Smith, AR; his parents, Benny and Jane Roberts of Moscow, TN; his sister, Trinity Lynn Taylor Roberts of Moscow, TN; and his grandson, Dustin Roberts. He was preceded in death by his brother, Benny Roberts, Jr.

Graveside Services for Mr. Roberts will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Billy Adair.

