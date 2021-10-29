Ford donates $20,000 in scholarships to local students

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company’s new Blue Oval City has yet to break ground in Haywood County, but a positive impact is already being felt by local students.

Ford has donated $20,000 in scholarships to Haywood High School seniors as part of an investment into the county, according to a news release from the school system.

Gabby Bruno, Ford’s Regional Government Relations Director, says it’s important to invest into the students’ future.

“We are proud to support Haywood High School students with scholarship funds,” Bruno said. “As we embark on this journey, we are committed to being a good neighbor and to give back to the communities that we are joining.”

The Blue Oval City project is expected to provide thousands of new jobs to the community.

