Lexington residents arrested during drug trafficking investigation

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Two Lexington residents have been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a joint investigation led agents to a home in the 400 block of Smith Avenue in the city.

Agents searched the home on Thursday and found money, guns, marijuana, and possible prescription drugs, the release from the TBI says.

Michael Wayne Douglas, 29, and Taylor Alexandria Fields, 24, were in the home and were arrested, the TBI says.

The TBI says they have been charged with possession of schedule II for resale, possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule VI for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The TBI advises anyone who may have bought what they thought were prescription drugs on the streets to destroy them.

The TBI also asks anyone with information they may help in the investigation to call either Lexington police at (731) 968-6666, or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 968-7777.

