Solid waste convenience hours to change November 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours are changing for solid waste convenience centers in Madison County.

Starting Monday, November 1, all convenience centers will close at 5 p.m, according to a release from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The release states they close at 5 p.m. November through January, and stay open to 6 p.m. from February through October.

“We do this during the time change for the safety of citizens and attendants,” said Environmental Health Program Director Candy Overstreet.

For more information, call the health department at (731) 423-3020 or click here.