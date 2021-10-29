WIC-or-Treat gives monsters, ghouls a healthy Halloween treat

JACKSON, Tenn. — The WIC Center is called all monsters and ghouls to their WIC-or-Treat Drive Thru.

“This is a fun event that we do every year. We provide healthy food, also some fun snacks and some Halloween candy for WIC participants,” said Mallory Cooke, Public Information Officer for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

WIC is an income-based program for women, infants and children under the age of five.

“WIC participants come by, we bring some candy and some healthy snacks out to their car, and we wish them a happy Halloween,” Cooke said.

WIC-or-treat has been going on for the past several years, but recently, due to COVID-19, it has been turned into a trick-or-treat drive thru.

“We always hand out healthy snacks and we also, you know, everything in moderation, especially around the holidays. You don’t want to completely deprive your children of all sweets, but we want people to remember: Everything in moderation,” Cooke said.

Children can receive a variety of snacks, from applesauce, to cliff bars, and a few pieces of chocolate.

“We also want to provide healthy options, nutritious options for folks and just help give kids a really fun and healthy and safe Halloween,” Cooke said.

The employees at WICc want to wish you and your family a happy and safe Halloween.

