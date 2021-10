A local sorority helps kids celebrate Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority helped area kids celebrate Halloween by hosting a trunk or treat.

Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority put smiles on the faces of over 40 club members and parents at their Halloween Trick or Trunk at Isaac Lane Boys & Girls Club Extension.

Members provided candy to club members from eight stations. The sorority was promoting their motto “Greater Service, Greater Progress “ in the community.