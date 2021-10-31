Jackson neighborhoods prepare for trick or treaters

JACKSON, Tenn. —Subdivisions in Jackson are getting ready for trick or treaters this Halloween.

Residents in the Northwynde subdivision hand out candy every year to kids trick or treating on Halloween.

Subdivision resident Edward Wilson says they try to bring the kids to one single location on Wyndelake Circle.

They form a semi-circle and each neighbor gives candy to the trick or treaters.

Wilson says they have seen several people come down their street through the years.

“Oh we have had 60 to 70 or more. We counted over 100 one year,” Wilson said.

Other areas that are handing out candy for trick or treaters are Cheyenne Drive in Jackson, and a trunk or treat event at Muse Park.