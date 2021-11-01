Annual pageant returns to UT Martin for first time since 2019

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is bringing back the Miss University of Tennessee at Martin/Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant.

UT Martin announced in a news release on Monday that the pageant will be held for the first time since 2019 on Nov. 6.

UT Martin says it will be broken into four competitions, including private interview, fitness and wellness, talent and evening wear.

“I’m very excited about the number of contestants we have competing this year. I think the number of contestants is proof of how happy we all are to be able to come together again for

group activities,” said Katrina Cobb, the pageant director.

The pageant will be held at 7 p.m. in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom, according to the release.

Masks will be required to attend, according to UT Martin.

UT Martin says tickets can be found at the Boling University Center Welcome Desk outside Watkins Auditorium.

The release says a limited number of tickets will be available at the door the night of the event.

You can read UT Martin’s full news release here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.