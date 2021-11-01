Curtis Ray “Curt” Usry, Jr., age 67, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his home.

Curt was born August 20, 1954 in Grenada, Mississippi, the son of Curtis Ray Usry, Sr. and Jacquelyne Young Rhodes. He graduated from Fairley High School in Memphis, Tennessee and was previously employed at Bellsouth. He was in the construction and painting business and also a musician. Curt was a member of Kirk Baptist Church near Collierville and was a member of their men’s club. He was a lifelong resident of the Rossville and Shelby County areas and enjoyed fishing. He was also a member of B.A.S.S. (Bassmaster).

Mr. Usry is survived by his son, Jeremy Ray Usry of Maryville, TN; his mother, Jacquelyne Rhodes of Rossville, TN; his father and stepmother, Curtis Ray Usry, Sr. and Betty Usry of Hernando, MS; two sisters, Patrice Johnson (Ben) of Ludowici, GA and Alisa Usry of Houlka, MS; three grandchildren, Kaitlinn Usry, Cody Usry and Callie Usry; and his great-grandchild, “Bear”. He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Young Usry.

Services for Mr. Usry will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kirk Baptist Church with Bro. Thomas Foy officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Usry will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kirk Baptist Church.

