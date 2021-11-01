Franklin Thomas Olds, age 66, resident of Eads, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Primacy in Memphis, Tennessee.

Franklin was born July 5, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Tollie Olds and Geraldine Moore Olds. He was the owner of Denim & Diamonds Bar and Grill in Memphis and worked at O’Charley’s. He attended Hickory Withe Baptist Church and loved watching reality tv shows.

Mr. Olds is survived by his niece, Kim Paradise (Morgan) of Eads; his nephew, Coy Jones (Patsy) of Oakland, TN; his brother-in-law, Clay Jones of Eads, TN; and several great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Lynne Jones.

Services for Mr. Olds will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.