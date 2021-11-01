Sen. Hagerty names Sullivan as new state director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty’s office has named Michael Sullivan as his new state director, replacing longtime public official Jim Henry.

The Republican senator’s office says Henry plans to retire after a long career that included stints as top deputy to former Gov. Bill Haslam, Tennessee House minority leader, state Republican Party chairman, and state Department of Children’s Services commissioner.

Sullivan has served as Hagerty’s deputy state director, Hagerty’s campaign manager during the 2020 election and one-time executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party.