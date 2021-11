Top 5 Plays: Week 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 11 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Lexington’s Deandre Weathers speeds past the South Side defense for a touchdown.

#4: Humboldt’s Cortez Dickey makes an impressive interception.

#3: USJ’s Hudson Hamm recovers a blocked punt in the end zone.

#2: Milan’s Anthony Brown breaks several tackles on his way to the end zone.

#1: McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy finds Andrew Cole downfield for a touchdown.