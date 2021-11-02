A look at what’s in Tennessee’s far-reaching COVID-19 bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The sprawling legislation against COVID-19 prevention measures that awaits Gov. Bill Lee’s signature takes on vaccine requirements, mask mandates, unemployment for COVID-19 shot holdouts and more.

Republican lawmakers passed the final bill during the dead of night over the weekend.

Along with the centerpiece bill, lawmakers also voted to eliminate the ability of six independent health departments in large counties to issue their own preventative health orders during a pandemic.

They also voted to allow partisan elections for school boards and allow the attorney general to replace a district attorney in a case in which the prosecutor has refused to enforce certain laws.

