JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kirkland Cancer Center will host a breast cancer screening event on Saturday, November 13.

The screenings will be free of charge to uninsured women.

Those interested must register in advance by calling (731) 541-5087.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.

