Patricia Ann Hamilton Gutierrez, age 70, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

She was born in Topeka, KS on January 12, 1951, to the late Bob Puterbaugh and Frances Kercher Puterbaugh. She worked in retail sales for many years. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Dick Puterbaugh and Bob Puterbaugh.

She is survived by her husband: Rodney Gutierrez of Jackson, TN; two sons: Tom Harris (Janet) of Wilkinson, IN and Joshua Hamilton of Anderson, IN; one daughter: Audra L. Gutierrez. She leaves a legacy of two grandchildren.

The family is honoring her wishes of cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.