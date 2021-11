Graveside service (Burial Only) for Patricia Hunt, age 67, will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hurts Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Hunt died Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Graniteville, SC.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

Attachments area