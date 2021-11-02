Week 11 Player of the Week: Anthony Brown

MILAN, Tenn. — The Week 11 Player of the Week award has been presented to Milan’s Anthony Brown following his performance that helped lead the Bulldogs to a 31-14 win over North Side.

This past Friday night specifically, Brown played a vital role in what Milan wanted to do offensively, while also providing his usual physical style of play on defense. Over the past few weeks including the game against North Side, the Milan coaching staff has utilized their star athlete in several different positions, such as receiver, running back, and quarterback.

While that may seem like an overwhelming task for most high school players, Brown chooses to embrace the challenge as an opportunity to gain more experience.

“You want that to happen in high school, you want to play all over the field in high school just because you know it will get you to the next level,” said Brown. “At just one position, you just learn about one position. In high school, it’s supposed to be fun, you’re supposed to do things you couldn’t imagine you could do in high school. So as far as playing all these positions, I’m just thankful I’m able to get the knowledge and translate it over to another position. I was happy to get the ball in my hands and do what I did with the ball in my hands. My coaches came in with the right game plan, and I couldn’t have asked for nothing more.”

After winning their third region game in a row, Brown and the Bulldogs now turn their attention to another playoff run, when they open up the Class 4A bracket on the road at Melrose this Friday night.