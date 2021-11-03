Affordable housing focus of Wednesday seminar in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West TN Home Builders Association hosted their West Tennessee Housing Summit at Jackson Country Club on Wednesday.

Director Kanette Keough says it was to bring groups of people together to discuss how housing can be made more affordable across West Tennessee.

There was a panel held with builders, developers, housing organizations, realtors, and mortgage lenders as well to add their standpoint, and attendees could have questions answered regarding the housing market.

“Our way of thinking about it is sort of like that movie ‘Field of Dreams.’ ‘If you build it, they will come.’ We feel like if we can find a way to work together to build affordable housing in West Tennessee, then we are going to attract people and they’re going to become vibrant members of our communities and we’re just going to grow and flourish,” Keough said.

Keough says the association hopes to hold the summit every 2 years.

For more local news, click here.