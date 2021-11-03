House dems reach agreement to lower prescription drug costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House say that paid family and medical leave will be placed back into their $1.75 trillion social and environmental spending bill.

Democrats also say they have sealed a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for most Americans as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal.

The plan would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 and lower insulin prices, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced it Tuesday.

Another deal is emerging to do away with the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions that hits high-tax states.

Democrats are hoping to finish a final draft of the overall package soon.

