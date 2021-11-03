Selmer elects first female mayor in town’s history

SELMER, Tenn. — On Tuesday, November 2, Sherry Inman was elected as Mayor of Selmer.

According to Selmer City Hall, Inman is the town’s first female mayor.

Wednesday morning, Inman released a statement via her campaign Facebook page which read in part:

The election is over. The votes are counted and we are victorious. On behalf of myself, my family and my campaign team I want to sincerely thank you all for the kindness you have shown me over the past few months. Your friendships mean much more to me than your votes. I am looking forward to getting to work as your mayor and making Selmer a better place for us all!