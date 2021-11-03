Week 11 Team of the Week: Humboldt Vikings

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Football Friday Night Team of the Week award for Week 11 has been presented to the Humboldt Vikings following their 40-0 shutout victory over Halls.

Throughout the entire contest, the Vikings controlled and dominated every aspect of the game, earning their third win of the 2021 season and a spot in this year’s postseason for the first time since 2016. Now with a new energy heading into November, members of the Humboldt program reflected on their performance from the regular season finale, and how they plan to utilize their momentum heading into Friday’s playoff game.

“We came out hard, we played hard, because if we would have lost that game, we wouldn’t be in the playoffs,” said Humboldt quarterback Kylan Johnson. “That was all we had. We came together as a team, and we beat them.”

“It’s about us and believing in ourselves, cutting down on mistakes, and executing,” said Humboldt head coach Teddy Pettigrew. “So this game Friday night is about us. If we take care of us, we’ll be successful.”

The vikings have just a few more days before they begin their playoff journey. Entering as the four seed out of Region 7, Humboldt is scheduled to take on Middle College this Friday night at 7:00.