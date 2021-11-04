American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand added to National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, New York — American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand are being added into the National Toy Hall of Fame, according to a news release.

Each new addition brings in a unique purpose and history.

American Girls Dolls, created in 1986, gives kids a look into a unique story, such as Molly McIntire, who is waiting for her father to return home from World War II, the release says.

The release says Risk was first published in 1959, and is based on the French game Le Conquete du Monde. The game gives players the chance to lead armies and conquer continents.

As for sand, educator Maria Montessori has argued that sand “is only one substance that the modern child is allowed to handle quite freely,” the release says.

The release says sand can provide unique opportunities for tactical, physical, cooperative, creative, and independent free play.

The three were chosen among 12 finalists, which included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, piñata, the Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine, the release says.

