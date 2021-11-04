Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who provided information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been charged with lying to the FBI when questioned about his work.

A grand jury indictment issued in federal court in Virginia charges Igor Danchenko with five counts of false statements.

The case was brought as part of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Danchenko functioned as a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy who was paid by Democrats to examine ties between Russia and Trump during the campaign.

