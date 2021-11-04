Austin Chase Rush, age 26, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday evening, October 29, 2021.

Austin was born April 3, 1995 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of James Michael Rush and the late Heather Knudson Rush. He graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville in 2013 and was employed at Hutshop in Eads, Tennessee as a warehouse associate. Austin enjoyed music, fishing, hunting, watching Tennessee football and hanging out on the Tennessee River with his family and friends.

Austin is survived by his father, Mike Rush (Kelly) of Somerville, TN; three sisters, Courtney Rush Moore (Lane) of Somerville, TN, Hannah Massey of Somerville, TN and Peyton Massey of Somerville, TN; his brother, Jake Massey of Somerville, TN; and his grandparents, Mr. Larry and Mrs. Charity Knudson of Somerville, TN, Barbara Rush of Somerville, TN and Troy Hopkins of Covington, TN.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, James L. Rush and his grandmothers, Gail Hopkins and Irmgard Rush.

Memorial Services for Austin will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church with Lane Moore officiating. A visitation for Austin will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hickory Withe Baptist Church.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.