FHU students show their pride for homecoming week

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University Lions are showing their school pride this week.

1/2 Freed Hardeman University Homecoming

2/2 Freed Hardeman University Homecoming



FHU students cheered on their classmates in preparation for Homecoming Week. Thursday, the Homecoming Court was nominated.

The king and queen will be chosen during the men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Senior Suzanna Grady says with all of the events planned for this weekend, she can’t wait to see alumni come back to campus.

“Personally I think I am most excited to see everyone come back. It is really exciting to see your friends from past years come and visit campus again,” Grady said.

You can find FHU’s Homecoming schedule here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.