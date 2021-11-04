Health department offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5+

JACKSON, Tenn. — The CDC and FDA have extended their COVID-19 vaccine age limit.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5 through 11-years-old.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department started offering the vaccine to that age group on Thursday.

Mallory Cooke, Public Information Officer for the health department, says they are glad to continue extending the age range for vaccinations.

“We have been vaccinating kids ages 12 and older for the past few months. We are excited that the CDC and FDA have both given us the green light to start vaccinating kids 5 and older,” Cooke said.

She says while children may not experience the severity of symptoms from COVID-19 that an older individual would, they are still at-risk.

“They can still be hospitalized, and they can also spread it to other kids, family members, people with compromised immune systems. That is why it is so important for young people to also get their vaccines,” Cooke said.

Christina Marshall-Hartshaw brought her daughter, Parker, to get her vaccine. She says it was a relief to finally know that she has a layer of protection.

“We just wanted to do our part, and the rest of our family has been vaccinated. Parker was the last of the tribe. It just gives us more peace of mind walking in a store and not being frantic about Parker not having an insulated mask,” Marshall-Hartshaw said.

Cara Anne Stanfield says she is grateful to be able to get her children vaccinated, and says it was important to get them vaccinated immediately.

“So that they can live without having to wear masks all of the time. So that they will be protected against COVID-19. So that they have less chance of spreading it to other people, and that they will stay healthy,” Stanfield said.

Cooke says the health department will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

