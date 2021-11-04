Jackson Symphony plans music-filled weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony has a jam packed weekend on the way.

This weekend the Symphony will perform Beethoven No. 1 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. This year the show will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

There will be four featured guests, plus a high school and college choir. Tickets are still available for purchase for $40.

The Symphony will also be hosting their Chamber Concert at First Baptist Church this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for that concert are still available.

“I want to make mention we have something coming up called Mozart by Candlelight. We’ve done these concerts in the past. We’ve called them Sweet Nights because we have desserts and sweets available, but we’re actually hosting this Sweet Night at The Ned. So that would be something new for the Symphony as well,” said Elizabeth Stokes, Director of Marketing and Development for the Jackson Symphony.

