Richard Floyd Ellison of Jackson, TN, departed this earth on November 2, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He leaves to cherish him, his wife of 53 years, Velma Ellison. Along with her he leaves his children: Angela (Donnie) Neely, Richard Ellison Jr, Chiquita Ellison, and Iva Dawkins. He also leaves 4 sisters: Elizabeth Booth, Claudia Ellison, Linda Joyce Ellison, Mildred Louise Underwood, and 2 brothers: Charlie (Dorothy) Ellison, and Lloyd Ellison. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Richard was a hard working, humble, and loving man! He was also a man of many, many talents. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him then he definitely left his mark on you! Richard, daddy, grandaddy you will definitely be missed.

Services are as follows:

Affordable Funerals & Cremation Services at 116 Allen Ave. Jackson, TN 38301

Visitation November 12, 2021 from 10 to 5

Family Hour from 5 to 6

Funeral service: November 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 3005 Dry Creek Rd. Toone, TN 3838. Burial services will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery.