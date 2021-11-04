Tennessee prisons add body scanners aimed at contraband

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they have begun installing new body scanners at state correctional facilities to fight against contraband.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says the new machines will supplement current security procedures when someone enters a facility.

That includes removing outerwear and shoes, going through a metal detector and undergoing a wand or pat search. Items are put through an X-ray machine.

Department officials say staff, volunteers and visitors should expect the new scanners at all facilities statewide by the end of the year in an effort to identify contraband being smuggled inside or on a person’s body.

