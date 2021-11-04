Terry Sweat, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sweat will be conducted on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mr. Sweat was born in Brownsville, TN on November 11, 1956, to the late John Carroll Sweat and Dannie Marie Whittemore Sweat. Mr. Terry was a member of the Liberty Hall Church and worked as a general laborer for many years.

He is survived by his wife of over 20 years: Theresa Sweat of KY; one stepson: Justin Herron of Crockett County, TN; four brothers: James Sweat of Brownsville, TN, Robert Sweat (Jane) of Brownsville, TN, David Sweat of Brownsville, TN, Danny Sweat (Beth) of Gadsden, TN; three sisters: Becky Forsythe of Bells, TN, Kathy White of Brownsville, TN Peggy Jones of Brownsville, TN; He leaves a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews.

