VIDEO: World’s largest 3D-printed neighborhood to be built in U.S.

(CNN Newsource) — You’ve heard of tiny homes and manufactured homes. How about a 3D-printed house?

Home builder Lennar is teaming up with a construction firm that specializes in 3D-printed structures to build the world’s largest neighborhood of printed homes.

It will be in Austin, Texas.

The process works like this: a company called Icon will set up five 46-foot wide robotic printers to pour the frames of the houses using a concrete mix.

Each house will take about a week.

Then, Lennar will finish the houses off with roofs, windows, and doors.

Advocates say this method is faster and cheaper than traditional construction, and may produce less pollution.

Critics warn existing building codes don’t address the method, and safety concerns could surface.

