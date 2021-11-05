Bicentennial Celebration honors Hub City veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Veterans Day, the City of Jackson Bicentennial Celebration remembered hometown veterans.

1/2 Veterans honored (1)

2/2 Veterans honored (2)



The First Friday Forum for the month of November highlighted the history of veterans in the community.

The ceremony was held at First Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

Veterans Coalition members Jackie Utley and Gwen McCaffrey McReynolds spoke on the past, present and future of veteran affairs in Jackson.

McReynolds says the memory of each person that served should always be kept alive.

“We need to honor our veterans. Not just one day a year, two days a year, but everyday because these men and women have dedicated their lives to give us freedom so we don’t have to go overseas,” McReynolds said.

A local veteran was also honored with a plaque from the Tennessee State Senate for his service.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.