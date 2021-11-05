Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 12
Check out these final scores for Week 12 of high school football here:
West Carroll 43
Booker T. Washington 24
Independence 13
Collierville 44
Raleigh Egypt 6
Covington 54
Eagleville 7
Dresden 41
Sheffield 0
Dyersburg 49
Davidson Academy 34
ECS 14
Union City 35
Fairley 56
Brentwood 24
Germantown 21
Marshall Co. 0
Hardin Co. 28
Wooddale 7
Haywood 49
Dyer Co. 21
Henry Co. 56
Mitchell 24
Huntingdon 56
FACS 14
Jackson Christian 45
Montgomery Central 33
Jackson South Side 14
Jackson North Side 14
Kirby 13
Bluff City 8
Lake Co. 66
Camden 6
MAHS 50
Moore Co. 12
McKenzie 63
Milan 28
Melrose 32
Kenwood 29
Memphis Central 35
Ripley
Memphis East
Humboldt 31
Memphis Middle College 8
Portland 27
Munford 28
Father Ryan 14
MUS 0
MASE 0
Peabody 41
Loretto 13
Riverside 45
Ridgeway 25
South Gibson 28
Millington 35
Trezevant 16
Freedom Prep TBD
Westview
TCA 54
Columbia Academy 35
Adamsville 7
Forrest 38
Chester Co. 12
Tullahoma 49
Lexington 16
Pearl Cohn 56
Gleason 8
Fayetteville 54