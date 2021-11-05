Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 12

Tristyn Fletcher,

Check out these final scores for Week 12 of high school football here:

West Carroll 43
Booker T. Washington 24

Independence 13
Collierville 44

Raleigh Egypt 6
Covington 54

Eagleville 7
Dresden 41

Sheffield 0
Dyersburg 49

Davidson Academy 34
ECS 14

Union City 35
Fairley 56

Brentwood 24
Germantown 21

Marshall Co. 0
Hardin Co. 28

Wooddale 7
Haywood 49

Dyer Co. 21
Henry Co. 56

Mitchell 24
Huntingdon 56

FACS 14
Jackson Christian 45

Montgomery Central 33
Jackson South Side 14

Jackson North Side 14
Kirby 13

Bluff City 8
Lake Co. 66

Camden 6
MAHS 50

Moore Co. 12
McKenzie 63

Milan 28
Melrose 32

Kenwood 29
Memphis Central 35

Ripley
Memphis East

Humboldt 31
Memphis Middle College 8

Portland 27
Munford 28

Father Ryan 14
MUS 0

MASE 0
Peabody 41

Loretto 13
Riverside 45

Ridgeway 25
South Gibson 28

Millington 35
Trezevant 16

Freedom Prep TBD
Westview

TCA 54
Columbia Academy 35

Adamsville 7
Forrest 38

Chester Co. 12
Tullahoma 49

Lexington 16
Pearl Cohn 56

Gleason 8
Fayetteville 54

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Sports Final Scores
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts