Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 12

Check out these final scores for Week 12 of high school football here:

West Carroll 43

Booker T. Washington 24

Independence 13

Collierville 44

Raleigh Egypt 6

Covington 54

Eagleville 7

Dresden 41

Sheffield 0

Dyersburg 49

Davidson Academy 34

ECS 14

Union City 35

Fairley 56

Brentwood 24

Germantown 21

Marshall Co. 0

Hardin Co. 28

Wooddale 7

Haywood 49

Dyer Co. 21

Henry Co. 56

Mitchell 24

Huntingdon 56

FACS 14

Jackson Christian 45

Montgomery Central 33

Jackson South Side 14

Jackson North Side 14

Kirby 13

Bluff City 8

Lake Co. 66

Camden 6

MAHS 50

Moore Co. 12

McKenzie 63

Milan 28

Melrose 32

Kenwood 29

Memphis Central 35

Ripley

Memphis East

Humboldt 31

Memphis Middle College 8

Portland 27

Munford 28

Father Ryan 14

MUS 0

MASE 0

Peabody 41

Loretto 13

Riverside 45

Ridgeway 25

South Gibson 28

Millington 35

Trezevant 16

Freedom Prep TBD

Westview

TCA 54

Columbia Academy 35

Adamsville 7

Forrest 38

Chester Co. 12

Tullahoma 49

Lexington 16

Pearl Cohn 56

Gleason 8

Fayetteville 54