Henderson to host Hometown Holiday Shopping Tour on Saturday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County is getting ready for the cozy season.

Henderson is hosting their Hometown Holiday Shopping Tour Saturday at 9 a.m.

Local retail shops will be set up in Sue Shelton White Park to sell your favorite holiday items.

The Chester County Chamber of Commerce will be giving the first 25 shoppers $5 coupons to use at stores around the town.

Channing Carroll, with the Chamber, says there will be something for everyone on the tour.

“We have antique markets and pharmacies that are participating. Our retail stores with clothing, shoes, and jewelry will be there. We have just a little bit of everything that will be offered tomorrow,” Carroll said.

There will be a Chamber booth set up in the park with a full guide to the stores participating.

Shoppers can be entered for a chance to win a $200 shopping spree.

You can find updates through the Chamber’s Facebook page.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.