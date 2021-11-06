Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people are dead and many others hurt after the crowd at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage, triggering a panic.

The chaos happened Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the sold-out Astroworld music festival.

The fire chief says 17 people were taken to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest.

In a video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for help for someone in the audience.

Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions about what caused the surge.

