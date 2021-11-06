No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station on Sunday will be stuck using diapers on the way home.

That’s because the toilet in their SpaceX capsule is broken.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur says it’s just one of many challenges she and the others faced during their six-month mission.

NASA and SpaceX decided Friday to bring McArthur and her three crew-mates back before launching their replacements.

That launch already has been delayed more than a week by bad weather and a minor medical issue involving one of the crew.

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting Wednesday night at the earliest for the launch.

To read more on this story click here.

To read more news stories from across the U.S. click here.