Henry County Celebrates Bicentennial

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Carroll County isn’t the only county celebrating its bicentennial.

Henry County leaders hosted a ceremony at the Henry County courthouse to commemorate it’s 200th anniversary.

City and county mayors recognized the day with a proclamation.

A community choir performed several songs for the attendees, plus a tree was planted on the court square to replace an original one.

“In 1900, they were 24 trees planted at the Henry county courthouse, only three of those survive today, another one that was also 121 years old was felled by a storm. This tree will replace the one that was felled,” said David Webb, Henry County Historian.

The city of Paris will also celebrate it’s own 200th anniversary in 2023.