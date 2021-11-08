Funeral service for Brian Lamont Warlick, age, 41, will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Greater Visions Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Warlick died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Warlick will be Wednesday, November 11, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.