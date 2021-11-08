CMA winning singer coming to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A CMA award winner will be visiting the Hub City Tuesday evening.

Billy Dean will perform at The Ned to help support the Gibson County Carl Perkins Center.

Tickets will start at $40 for general admission and $60 for a meet and greet.

All the funds raised will help support the center.

Doors will open at 6:30 along with a meet and greet and the show starts at 7:30.

A local artist will be the opening act for Dean and she says it’s important to help local organizations.

“The center helps locally so much so I think it’s important to help our local organizations,” said Emily McGill, Singer and Songwriter.

If you would like to buy tickets for the event, click here.