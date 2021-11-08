Mary Carolyn Gleason Reagan, age 81, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of the late Peter Lucius “Pete” Reagan, departed this life Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at her home.

Carolyn was born October 13, 1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Judge Bernard Gleason and Lena May Connelly Gleason. She graduated in 1958 from Knoxville Catholic High School and was married April 28, 1962 to Peter Lucius “Pete” Reagan who preceded her in death on November 4, 2017. Carolyn was employed as a surgery technician in earlier years and was a homemaker for much of her life.

Mr. and Mrs. Reagan were residents of Eads since 1976 and they were members of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. She was active with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and she loved dogs, cooking, and creating floral arrangements. She always wished for a house full of children, and she created a home that offered the feeling of family to anyone who entered. Mrs. Reagan will be remembered for being the heart of her family.

Remembered as “Momma Reagan” to many, Mrs. Reagan is survived by four daughters, Nannette Kelley (Gerald) of Somerville, TN, Celeste Reagan of Paris, TN, Erin Barentine (David) of Pensacola, FL, and Maureen Jobe of Williston, TN; three sons, Michael Reagan of Missouri, Frank Reagan of Eads, TN, and Pete Reagan of Somerville, TN; her cousin, Alvin Connelly (Mary Nelle) of Marietta, GA; eleven grandchildren, Amanda Kelley, Derek May, Jessica Moye (Scott), Devin Kelley (Annie), Brian Barentine, Corey Reagan, Brittany Barentine, Dalton Jobe, Regan Barentine, Maria Grace Jobe, and Michael Hammons; and six great-grandchildren, Madalyn Hungerford, Kaitlyn Hungerford, Mason Hungerford, Tyler May, Dorian Kelley, and Leora Kelley.

A visitation for Mrs. Reagan will be from 9 to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. A Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 5, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. The Funeral Mass for Mrs. Reagan will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Robbie Favazza, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Pete Reagan, Devin Kelley, Brian Barentine, Corey Reagan, Dalton Jobe, and Scott Moye.

A special thanks goes out to Linda Wright, her caregiver of the last two years.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.