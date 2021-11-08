Music festival tragedy: ages of dead range from 14-27

(AP) — The identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly thronged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott were released by authorities Monday.

They included a boy as young as 14 and were mostly from Texas, though some came from as far away as Illinois and Washington state.

The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials.

As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.

Harris County official said Monday they didn’t have information on those who were hospitalized.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.