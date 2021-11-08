Samuel “Sam” Gilson of Paris, TN

35

St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville

Thursday, November 4, 2021

McEvoy Funeral Home

Celebration of Life: 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021

April 10, 1986 in New Castle, PA

Tammy Little (Rick) Lee of Paris, TN Samual Jack Gilson, preceded

Fiancé: Kriston Scott of Paris, TN

Step-son: Michael Alexander of Paris, TN

Christopher Gilson of PA Phillip (Nicole) Gilson of Marysville, OH Jeremy Gilson of Paris, TN

Ida Little of Mineral Ridge, OH