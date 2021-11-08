|Samuel “Sam” Gilson of Paris, TN
|35
|St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville
|Thursday, November 4, 2021
|N/A
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|N/A
|N/A
|Celebration of Life: 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021
|April 10, 1986 in New Castle, PA
|Tammy Little (Rick) Lee of Paris, TN
Samual Jack Gilson, preceded
|Fiancé: Kriston Scott of Paris, TN
|Step-son: Michael Alexander of Paris, TN
|Christopher Gilson of PA
Phillip (Nicole) Gilson of Marysville, OH
Jeremy Gilson of Paris, TN
|Ida Little of Mineral Ridge, OH
|Also survived by several cousins including: Alexis (Zach) VanDyke and Vivian VanDyke.