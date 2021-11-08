Slim Chickens opens first Jackson location

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new place in town with some fresh delicious chicken.

“We’ve got a grand opening here at our Slim Chickens in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Josh Rowden, franchisee director of operations. “We’re super excited to get this store open and serve the great people of Jackson.”

The northwest Arkansas franchise opened a branch in Jackson on Monday.

“If you’re unfamiliar with Slim Chickens, it’s a concept out of northwest Arkansas. Fresh, delicious chicken is our motto, and we’re cooking it up fresh to order. Definitely come out and see us today,” said franchisee owner Cody Davis.

The franchise has started to expand, with four restaurants already open in Tennessee.

“We have multiple locations that we’e opened up across Tennessee,” Davis said. “We have four locations already opened in the Memphis area. This will be our fifth location here in Jackson.”

When they aren’t busy serving delicious chicken, they’re helping the community.

“Slim Chickens is life changing chicken on multiple levels,” said Davis. “Not only are we serving an incredible product, but we also want to be involved in the community.”

And when you visit Slim Chickens, you’re helping out as well.

“One of our great partners is Make A Wish,” Davis said. “As we get through our opening within the next few weeks, we’ll be running a roundup program with Make A Wish and at the end of that campaign, we’d like to grant a wish for a child in need.”

If you can’t decide what to get, the chicken is always a good choice.

“If you’ve never had Slim Chickens before, what I like to recommend to everybody is our ‘3 and 3’ — that’s three tenders and three wings. It gets you the best of both worlds,” said Davis.

When you’re ready to visit, they’re open seven days a week in north Jackson.

“We’re located here at 6 Channing Way in Jackson, Tennessee — right across from Union University, so shoutout to all of our students at Union, come check us out,” Davis said.

Their dining room is open from 10 in the morning until 10 at night, and their drive thru is open until 11 p.m.

