Top 5 Plays: Week 12

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 12 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Haywood’s Jakylon Taylor records two early touchdowns in the win over Wooddale.

#4: South Gibson’s Brannon Brown hauls in a leaping catch in the red zone.

#3: Peabody’s Jason Baskerville recovers a fumble for a touchdown.

#2: McKenzie’s Jackson Cassidy breaks free for a long touchdown run.

#1: Jackson Christian’s Walker Rhea makes a diving catch at the one yard line.