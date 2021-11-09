Ballpark dispute resolved; City of Jackson awarded control

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a press release, the City of Jackson has been awarded sole possession and control of The Ballpark at Jackson.

The release states the Arbitrator presiding over the long-running dispute between City of Jackson and the Jackson Baseball Club LLC d/b/a The Jackson Generals has ruled in favor of the city.

The Arbitrator found the Generals breached their agreement with the city for use of The Ballpark and Stadium, and determined the city was within their rights to terminate their agreement in May 2021.

The release states the agreement required the Jackson Generals to remain a Single-A, Double-A, or Triple-A team playing within the MLB system.

As the MLB did not invite the Generals to continue to be a part of that system in late 2020, the Generals had no MLB affiliation at the start of the 2021 baseball season. As a result, the city declared the Generals in default and terminated the agreement.

The Generals filed to contest the termination, however it was rejected after a two-day hearing that included Mayor Scott Conger and Generals co-owner David Freeman.

According to the release, the city was awarded full possession and the Generals now must remove any property of theirs at the stadium within 30 days.

“We are very pleased by this ruling,” Mayor Conger said. “The City has already begun the process of bringing professional baseball back to Jackson, and we will do so on a financially responsible basis. I’ve never been more excited about the future of our Stadium and the opportunities it brings to our community.”

For more local news, click here.