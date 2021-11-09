Jackson murder suspect captured at motel near Nashville

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have captured a 20-year-old wanted for a Jackson murder in September.

According to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Zion Maliek Hobson was tracked down to a motel outside of Nashville.

Hobson is alleged to be involved in a September 28 shooting at an apartment complex near Roosevelt Parkway in Jackson that left one man dead.

During the course of the investigation, the Jackson Police Department obtained a warrant for Hobson’s arrest.

On October 5, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force out of Jackson launched an effort to apprehend Hobson and learned he may have fled to the Nashville area.

Nashville’s U.S. Marshals Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force joined the investigation on October 19.

With their assistance, Hobson was arrested on November 8 at Comfort Inn & Suites near Nashville.

Hobson faces charges of felony murder, attempted first degree murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

For more local crime stories, click here.