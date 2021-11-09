Week 12 Player of the Week: Jakylon Taylor

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Football Friday night Most Valuable Player of the Week award from the first round of the playoffs has been presented to Haywood senior running back Jakylon Taylor.

The Tomcats opened up play in the Class 4A bracket with a 49-7 win over Wooddale, which was primarily due to the offensive impact Taylor who carried the ball 16 times for 170 yards and a total of four rushing touchdowns.

Tuesday afternoon at practice, Taylor applauded everyone involved with the success of the Haywood running game last Friday, and knows that it’s just the beginning of what the Tomcats want to accomplish this postseason.

Taylor and the Tomcats are no strangers to playing football late in the year, as they will look to punch their ticket to the Class 4A quarterfinals when they host Melrose this Friday night in Brownsville at 7:00.