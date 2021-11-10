ARM seeks help providing shelter for ‘Room in the Inn’

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn.– A local organization is looking to the community for help with their program.

Area relief ministries started their ‘Room In The Inn’ this month at the First Methodist church in downtown Jackson.

This program helps people in need by providing them with a place to sleep overnight as well as other amenities.

Several churches are no longer participating in the program since the pandemic and members of the organization are looking for others to help with their cause.

“The people are staying here tonight would have nowhere else to go, they would be sleeping in dumpsters, behind buildings or behind churches if we didn’t have Room in the Inn,” said Michael Roby, Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries.

If you would like to help or learn more about the organization, click here.