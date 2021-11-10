Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor says three concertgoers remain in critical condition following a massive crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert last week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the victims, their families and the city deserve to know what led to the death of eight people at the Astroworld festival Friday night.

The family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father has said the child is in a medically induced coma.

Authorities say the victims were between the ages of 14 and 27 and came from Texas, Illinois and Washington state.

Houston’s police chief is scheduled to address reporters later Wednesday.

