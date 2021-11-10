Leadership program meets to discuss Blue Oval City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A leadership program met to discuss big changes coming to West Tennessee.

1/2

2/2



WestStar Leadership program hosted a Blue Oval City discussion in Jackson on Wednesday at the University of Tennessee Ag Research Center.

The lunch-learn-leadership session featured a discussion about the $5.6 billion Memphis Regional Megasite development announced in September by Gov. Bill Lee.

“This project will have a huge impact all over West Tennessee. Ford and SK Innovations estimate that there will be about 30,000 jobs created total, including construction jobs, the jobs at the plant, the suppliers. So with all of those jobs, it will impact all of West Tennessee,” said Brooxie Carlton, Assistant Commissioner for Rural Development.

The Megasite itself is set to bring 5,800 jobs to West Tennessee.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.